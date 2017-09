This charming black and white moggy with sly green eyes is a new football star! The No. 9 player of the Belarussian national feline football team can masterly score a goal from any position both with his paws or nose.

According to his owners, Pusiс the Cat was sick and dying when they found and rescued him one cold winter. Now it is Pusiс who saves them and the rest of the world from being in a bad mood! The clever kitty, whose social network accounts are followed by dozens of thousands, knows more than 20 tricks.