Chinese Farmer Just Whistles to Call His Army of Trained Chickens for Dinner

Luo Haitao, a farmer from Tongren Prefecture in China's Guizhou Province, has developed his own chicken feeding technique: he just blows a whistle, and his flock of birds come to him from different hills to get their food.
This fantastic footage captured on August 14 shows the moment hundreds of hungry free-range fowls fly down the hills and walk along the road after their farmer blows a whistle. These clever chickens know this signal means it’s time to eat!
Luo Haitao, a farmer from Tongren Prefecture in China's Guizhou Province, has developed his own chicken feeding technique: he just blows a whistle, and his flock of birds come to him from different hills to get their food.
There’s a common belief that cats hate water, which is often true. But this caramel-colored cutie just loves to be washed! His serious but satisfied face is indisputable proof of that.
This six-year-old Persian leopard male flew all the way from Lisbon Zoo, Portugal, to his native Iran for a spot of breeding with his female counterparts at Tehran Zoo.
Go back to your own bowl!
Watch a thrill-seeker surf along the flooded streets in Russia’s Pskov on a wakeboard.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)