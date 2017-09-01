Chinese Farmer Just Whistles to Call His Army of Trained Chickens for Dinner

This fantastic footage captured on August 14 shows the moment hundreds of hungry free-range fowls fly down the hills and walk along the road after their farmer blows a whistle. These clever chickens know this signal means it’s time to eat!

Luo Haitao, a farmer from Tongren Prefecture in China's Guizhou Province, has developed his own chicken feeding technique: he just blows a whistle, and his flock of birds come to him from different hills to get their food.