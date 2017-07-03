Rolling in the Deep: Daredevil Diver Poses as Captain of Sunken Ship

Adam Stern, a 28-year-old professional freediver from Copacabana, Australia, dived some 30 meters deep to explore the gigantic Boga wreck in North East Bali. Not being the one to miss an opportunity for a cool photo, Adam posed at the wheel of the ship.

The Boga wreck is an old decommissioned ship that was purposely sunk in September 2012 to create an artificial reef for marine life and a new dive destination. The vessel measures about 50 meters in length; it is adorned with a Volkswagen car, treasure chest and a Buddha statue.