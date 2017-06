Cheetahs don't roar….because they can't! In fact, only lions, tigers, leopards and jaguars can produce this sound due to a special two-piece hyoid bone in the throat. All of the non-roaring cats like cheetahs have a one-piece hyoid bone. Besides meowing like kitties, they also can purr, bleat, bark, growl, hiss and chirp like our more domesticated little friends.