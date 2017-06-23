Fidget Spinners Are Out, Here's the Newest Toy Craze: Mini-Crossbows

Mini-crossbows are selling out in China like hot cakes, but anxious parents are concerned about safety and want them banned before someone gets hurt.
This adorable Greater Flamingo chick is a rising Internet star! The bird is a resident of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, whose hatching was watched live by more than a million Facebook users in May. Now, the chick has grown a little and its keepers take it to run around the big centroid at the zoo for exercise.
These guys are playing with fire… literally! Students from an Islamic boarding school in Mojolaban on the island of Java spend their leisure time playing a hot-shot football game, where the ball is a coconut that's been soaked in kerosene and set ablaze.
Ashton Phillips, who was on a fishing trip in Kyuquot, Canada, was so stunned to see an eagle approaching his boat that he lost his catch to the aerial intruder. Instead, he has this insane close-up footage of the gorgeous bird, which has gone viral since Ashton published it on his social media accounts.
Hide Pinocchio – the whales are coming!
