The wildlife rescue and rehabilitation shelter in the town of Newry in Victoria, Australia, published this footage of their 'roos, Bruce (on the right) and Chester (on the left), fighting for no reason on their Facebook page on June 15.

The marsupial scuffle only ended when one of the bystanding kangaroos suddenly joined in; after he broke the brawlers up, he leaped over the fence, leaving the duo bemused.