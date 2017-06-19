Greenland Coast: Earthquake Triggers Tsunami and Flooding

In this video, people are seen fleeing for safety as a flood hit the settlement of Illorsuit. Another village, Nuugaatsiaq, suffered the most, with 11 houses being swept into the water and the community being left with no electricity. According to police, at least four people are feared missing and nine are injured in Nuugaatsiaq.

People were evacuated from the villages and are urged to stay at the evacuation centers while specialists examine what happened and in case aftershocks happen in the region.