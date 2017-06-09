Move Over, Gordon Ramsay! Russia Hosts Int'l Military Cooks Contest

The "tasty" competition among food service specialists was held on June 6-8 as part of ARMI-2017, International Army Games, and had several stages. From 38 different ingredients, the participants had to cook a full course dinner that included a salad, a soup, a main course and a drink. In another task, they cooked several dishes, according to the menu recipes: traditional Russian 'rassolnik' soup and borsch, kasha, herring with beet salad, beef entrecote with potatoes and cheese and others. The best bakers demonstrated their skills, presenting at least 10 different types of baked goods, such as loaves, buns, croissants, pies, pretzels and bagels.