Russian Rap Taken to the Streets of Aleppo

In this footage published on Facebook, a Russian soldier is seen rapping while his mates listen to the text with enthusiasm. After the young man finished his passionate performance, he was cheered up with a round of applause.
In this footage published on Facebook, a Russian soldier is seen rapping while his mates listen to the text with enthusiasm. After the young man finished his passionate performance, he was cheered up with a round of applause.
Watch villager parade through the streets with a massive croc they caught.
Russian professional driver Eduard Nikolaev took his 10-ton racing truck KAMAZ to a snow-covered town of Kirovsk in Murmansk Region, within the Arctic Circle, and sent his massive vehicle flying 30 meters at a speed of 140 kph.
Watch this guy shoot out of a waterslide, skim across the pool to the end, pop up onto the pavement, adjust his shirt and walk away. Booya!
“Woof! Woof! Watch out!”
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)