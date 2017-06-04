Russia's FSB Holds Special Tactical Training Exercises in Crimea

Officers from the special forces and combat medical personnel practice coordinated work in mock emergency scenarios.
Officers from the special forces and combat medical personnel practice coordinated work in mock emergency scenarios.
A curious bear cub wandered onto a golf course in Anchorage, Alaska, to investigate the field and snatch a souvenir from the players.
Dozens of antique cars arrived in St. Petersburg on June 2, concluding the Peace Rally 2017 that started in Monaco.
A man was on a tour around a cave in Songtao County, Guizhou province in China. He appeared to be bored with what he saw, deciding to kick a limestone stalagmite thrice because once was not enough.
Two-meter-high tidal waves reminiscent of a tsunami were captured on camera in Zandvoort Noord-Holland, Netherlands, in the morning of May 29. In this video, powerful waves are seen washing boats, deck chairs and beach umbrellas away from the shore.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)