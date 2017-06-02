Soviet Car in Its Prime: Take a Look at This Incredibly Preserved 70s Zhiguli

According to the car's owner, this deluxe compact sedan, produced in December 1979, is now up for sale for 3.5 million rubles ($62,000). For 38 years, this Zhiguli has been stored in a private collection at a permanent temperature of 18° C, which provided an incredible level of preservation of the vehicle.

VAZ-21033, a modification of the Fiat-based VAZ-2103 model, had a slightly different engine than the basic version of the car. It was produced by AvtoVAZ in 1977-1983 and exported as the Lada 1300S.