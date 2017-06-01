'Apawcalypse:' Army of Mice Disturbed By Farmer

This rodent frenzy occurred on May 26 in Australia, after a farmer disturbed the swarm of mice. According to media reports, grain farmers in parts of Australia have been seriously affected by mice infestations after a particularly wet summer. Some farmers believe the abundance of mice is similar to the mouse plague of 2010-2011, which was almost as bad as the one in 1993, considered Australia's worst mouse plague. It caused an estimated $96 million worth of damages.