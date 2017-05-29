Little Gentleman: Baby Elephant Defends His Mommy From Tourists

A group of tourists was on a safari trip at Kruger National Park in South Africa when they met this elephant family. In this amusing footage they captured on January 7, the clumsy baby elephant was stomping and swinging his trunk angrily trying to keep tourist away from his mother. "We had to drive about 1km backwards, because they kept walking towards us," they said. However, the cheeky elephant's mock charges made the tourists laughing to tears rather than scared.