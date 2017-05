On May 6, a group of brave Russian veterans celebrated the upcoming Victory Day by taking a ride one of the world's highest swings at Skypark AJ Hackett Sochi Adventure Park. The swing is 170 meters (about 557,7 feet) high, and jumping with it equals to falling from a 60-story building.

Rimma Kolotova, a Great Patriotic War veteran, said after jumping on the swing from a vertigo-inspiring height: "I dreamt of it. Well, now my dream came true."