Visitors can try on and buy unicorn costumes. The most popular dishes are the "Rainbow Cake" and the "Unicorn Burger."
Arnold Schwarzenegger received the Legion of Honor Award — the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits — for his environmental work.
Visitors hardly expected that Hollywood actor Johnny Depp would pop up on the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride in Disneyland in his full Capt. Jack Sparrow costume. But sometimes dreams turn into reality.
That moment when the ground trembles under your feet but no, it’s not an earthquake! Just tanks and military hardware passing through the center of Moscow to Red Square for Victory Day military parade rehearsal.
These three cheetahs who earlier managed to slay a wildebeest found themselves unable to enjoy the spoils of their hunt as a pack of African wild dogs suddenly challenged them for the kill.
