Buzz Off! King of the Jungle Scares Away Pesky Human

Judging by how restrained the lion acted, it seems that the beast didn’t want to attack but merely sought to drive the annoying human away.
Judging by how restrained the lion acted, it seems that the beast didn’t want to attack but merely sought to drive the annoying human away.
On April 24, photographer and amateur drone pilot David Finlay was just testing the image recognition on his new toy, when he noticed something swimming under a group of unwitting surfers…
"Oh my gosh … oh my gosh"
Armata tanks, Kurganets and Bumerang personnel carriers, and other military vehicles and equipment were cleaned, painted and repaired on April 26 at a military base in Moscow so they could shine brightly at the Victory Day parade.
To treat bodily pain, Cuban farmer Julio Casanas uses an unusual natural remedy. Every 15 or 20 days, according to when the pain occurs, the man just puts a scorpion where it hurts and allows it to sting him.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)