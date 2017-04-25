Zapped! Chinese Weather Reporter Gets Hit by Lightning on Air

A severe thunderstorm raged on April 24 in Dalian in China's Liaoning Province, where a local news network reporter was broadcasting life. Suddenly, a bright lightning bolt hit the anchor in his arm. The man cried out and immediately dropped the umbrella he was holding. He later told Dalian TV his hand went numb the moment the bolt struck him, and he saw yellow sparks coming out of it. However, the sparks can't be seen in this footage, probably because the electric current was relatively small.