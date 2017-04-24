Prince William Gets Unexpected 'Refreshment' From London Marathon Runners

Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton kicked off London Marathon 2017 by pushing the red button on April 23 in the morning. A record 40,382 runners took part in the 37th annual 26.2-mile (~42.2-km) race.
This giant iceberg wandered into Ferryland, a tiny town in Newfoundland with a population of less than 500 people and grounded itself for dozens of onlookers and tourists to get some spectacular shots of the photogenic lump of ice.
A footage showing a correspondent yawning on air interrupted a weather-forecast on a US TV channel.
The Berlin battle has been reenacted in Russia ahead of the upcoming May 9 Victory parade across the country.
Do you think men are better drivers? We definitely don't! However, this exact young Russian woman proves that some concerns over female-style driving aren't groundless.
