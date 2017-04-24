Mother Nature at Her Best: Stunning Iceberg Drifts By Small Canadian Town

"We get quite a few icebergs coming down the Newfoundland coast this time of year. This particular one decided to ground itself right in our small community. It was absolutely stunning to see," YouTuber NL Aerial Productions commented on this video he posted on his channel. The size of this chunk of ice is really impressive: according to Canadian Ice Service, it is 46 to 73 meters high and 122 to 200 meters long, which makes it bigger than the iceberg that the RMS Titanic hit in the North Atlantic 105 years ago.