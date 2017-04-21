Practice Makes Perfect: Russian Special Forces Climb Volcano in Kamchatka

Soldiers climbed the snow-covered rocky slopes to a height of 2641 meters in severe weather conditions — at a temperature below minus 15 degrees with a strong wind.

In 2016, the teams of four countries — Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Iran — took part in the "Elbrus Ring" international military games. During the competition, they demonstrate their firing skills, perform various special tasks and march in high mountainous terrain and ascent to the 5,642-meter (18,510-feet) summit of Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in the Caucasus range.