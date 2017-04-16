Army of Robots: Inside a Post-Human Chinese Factory

Register
    Have you ever thought you can lose your job to a robot? Take a look at an army of robots that sorts 200,000 packages a day at a Chinese delivery warehouse.

    Chinese delivery giant STO Express saves 70% on costs over human workers who are unable to sort packages 24/7 for no money. Now robots can do it!

    More videos

    • Russian President Putin and Prime Minister Medvedev Attend Easter Mass in Moscow
      Last update: 13:30 16.04.2017
      13:30 16.04.2017

      WATCH How Russian President Putin Celebrates Easter

      Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill led the Easter Liturgy Mass at Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior as hundreds of worshippers, including the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, gathered to observe an Orthodox Easter service.

      0 476
    • ‘To the East’: 10,000 km Trip Across Russia on Off-road SHERP Vehicles
      Last update: 10:00 16.04.2017
      10:00 16.04.2017

      10,000 km Trip Across Russia on Off-Road SHERP Vehicles

      Six Russian travellers began their 10,000 km (6,200 mile) trip 'To the East' on off-road SHERP vehicles on Friday. They plan to cross Russia from Arkhangelsk to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in 6-8 months, which would make their trip the longest on-land route behind the Arctic Circle.

      0 1244
    • Four Orphaned Bear Cubs Rescued Near Krasnoyarsk, Russia
      Last update: 20:00 15.04.2017
      20:00 15.04.2017

      How to Take Care of Orphaned Bear Cubs

      Four bear cubs were found near a den next to their dead mother.

      0 809
    • Goat Parkour: No Obstacles For These Goatlings
      Last update: 17:00 15.04.2017
      17:00 15.04.2017

      Goat Parkour: No Obstacles for These Goatlings

      Here’s why we think goats, not humans, should be the world's parkour stars.

      1495

