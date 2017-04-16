WATCH How Russian President Putin Celebrates Easter

The Russian president traditionally celebrates Easter at the Easter Liturgy Mass at Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior, but usually attends the Christmas Liturgy Mass in churches across Russia.
The Russian president traditionally celebrates Easter at the Easter Liturgy Mass at Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior, but usually attends the Christmas Liturgy Mass in churches across Russia.
Six Russian travellers began their 10,000 km (6,200 mile) trip 'To the East' on off-road SHERP vehicles on Friday. They plan to cross Russia from Arkhangelsk to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in 6-8 months, which would make their trip the longest on-land route behind the Arctic Circle.
Four bear cubs were found near a den next to their dead mother.
Here’s why we think goats, not humans, should be the world's parkour stars.
An excavator damaged a water pipe in the Siberian city of Omsk. The incident resulted in a fountain appearing from the ground, reaching the height of a multi-storey building.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)