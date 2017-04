SHERP’s greatest strength is that it’s virtually unsinkable thanks to its huge self-inflating tires, each a whopping 1.6 meters across, filled with 800 liters of exhaust gases, and a unique tread, which ensures a very comfortable 6 kilometers per hour in floating mode.

The Sherp ATV is the prototype of mass-production off-roaders with hipper cabins and other user-friendly bells and whistles.