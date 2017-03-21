Exclusively in Russia: Man Takes a Bear for a Walk

On March 18, a man was captured on video walking with a brown bear on a leash along the blocks of flats in Taganrog, a city in the Rostov Region of Russia. The human-sized carnivore stood on its hind legs playing with his keeper. The video went viral raising a hurricane of mixed reactions on social media: some users joked that this could only happen in Russia, while others were concerned about such a dangerous predator walking the streets without a muzzle and being able to hurt somebody.