Cruise Ship on the Horror Journey

The young people filmed the storm from an illuminator on the third floor, when the 'Anthem of the Seas' was surprised by a supposedly nine-meter wave. For a few seconds it seemed to the passengers as if the cruise ship were completely under water. The man who appears in the picture seems quite relaxed, although the filmmaker seems to be rather worried.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I do not think the young man pictured would be giggling and chortling if those waves had knocked the portholes out of their mounts. He would have been "missing."
