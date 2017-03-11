Russian Warm Welcome: FC Rostov Fans Welcome Man U Supporters With Blankets

This gesture wasn’t purely symbolic, as blankets, emblazoned with the words ‘Gentlefan, Russian Warm Welcome’, actually helped the British fans to brave the chilly weather at the open-air stadium during the game.
This gesture wasn’t purely symbolic, as blankets, emblazoned with the words ‘Gentlefan, Russian Warm Welcome’, actually helped the British fans to brave the chilly weather at the open-air stadium during the game.
Move over Godzilla, there’s a new terror in town.
Royal meet-and-greet goes haywire as 2-year-old boy throws a fit in front of Queen Elizabeth II.
That time the kids just didn’t give a damn.
The Sub1 Reloaded robot, designed by German engineer Albert Beer, set a new Guinness World Record for being the Fastest Robot to Solve a Rubik's Cube.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)