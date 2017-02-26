Momma Knows Best: Little Bear Gets a Lesson in Bravery

The video was posted on the YouTube channel belonging to Corporacion Autonoma Regional de Cundinamarca (the Colombian government's Agency for Nature Conservation) on February 21 and gained over 283,000 views.

A bear with her cub starts to cross a small river, but the baby turns back to the shore. The angry mom grabs him by his ear and pulls him back into the water.

According to the National News Service (NSN), these bears are included in the Red Book of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), as there are only about 20,000 of them left in the world.