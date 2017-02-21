Biker Performs Breath-Taking Jump on the World’s Largest Moving Truck

To perform a Heart Attack, a rider has to extend his legs upward while holding onto the seat with his hands, creating an arch with his back while still keeping an eye out for the landing. For the first time in the world, a rider performed this stunt, jumping from one moving BelAZ 75710 onto another. The massive Belarus-manufactured vehicles are widely regarded as the world's largest and highest trucks. "I haven't seen vehicles that big before," Yarygin said in the video.

The record-smashing jump FMX rider Vladimir Yarygin made was 18 meters high and more than 20 meter long. "At first I thought it is impossible," the extreme-sports lover explained. "When I was already standing up there, I knew that I couldn't afford to make a single mistake."