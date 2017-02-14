Now That's Thick! 'Hammer Head' Man Hits Nails With His Rock-Solid Forehead

More commonly known by his wrestling ring name "Gino Martino" or "Hammer Head," John Ferraro has a skull nearly three times as thick as that of the average human being. He first discovered this "super power" as a kid, when he accidentally went head-first through a wooden door while chasing his brother. Now Ferraro proudly holds the Guinness World Record for "most nails hammered with the head in 2 minutes."

The wrestler who has won a number of belts over his impressive career also holds the one minute record, with 13 nails, and the title for the "most concrete blocks broken on the head with a bowling ball in three minutes (male)" with 45 blocks.