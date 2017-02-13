Russian Artist Carves Tiny Yet Detailed Portrait of Donald Trump on Pencil Lead

The artist operates under a microscope: pencil lead is a delicate material, and the creations are extremely small.
Fidai's most recent work features a miniature portrait of the US President Donald Trump, which is unusual for Fidai because his portfolio mostly inludes replicas of objects, not people. When reporters asked why he decided on this particular person, Fidai said that his choice was based on Trump's obvious popularity.
