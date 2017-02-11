Sunken Nazi U-581 Sub Discovered Near Portuguese Azores

German scientists Kirsten and Joachim Jakobsen have been searching for this phantom submarine for many years and finally found it 870 meters deep in the Atlantic.

The vessel was commissioned by the German Kriegsmarine [the navy of the Nazi Germany] in the summer of 1941 in Kiel and sank on the night of February 2, 1942.

The wreck was found two miles southwest of Pico Island. Before escaping, the crew likely sank the sub on purpose so the enemy could not capture it and left before it sank. Kirsten and Joachim Jakobsen made this short film about the vessel with a small research submarine called "Lula 1000".