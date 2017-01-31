Incredible Moving Ice Waves of Lake Baikal

In this mesmerizing drone footage, Baikal looks like it is "breathing" under flexible ice waves. Would you try swimming or surfing on those waves?
Watch 1,941 swimmers create a giant floating “centipede” during the 15th Provincial Festival of Thermal Tourism outside Buenos Aires Province.
Arizona’s desert has cracked open! Is it the end of times?
The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, the most expensive weapons program in US military history, has another problem. Its super-sophisticated $400,000 helmets make the stealth fighter's pilots lose their heads… literally.
Hiro the Siberian Husky is upset by this creepy hair clip his owner showed him. Just take a look at his confused facial expressions! Hiro doesn’t trust this scary green toothy thing one bit.
