Mad Mini Driver Completes Record-Breaking Side Wheelie Lap on a Loopy Race Track

The 46-year-old expert driver managed to navigate his red Mini Cooper without letting its right two wheels touch the ground at all! In total, it took Han Yue 45 minutes and 59.11 seconds to complete the task. Nürburgring Nordschleife, a.k.a. the German race track's "North Loop," extends 20.8 km (12.9 miles) and has 73 turns, which often prove to be a tough experience even for drivers on four wheels. The wet track and the sunlight presented the stunt driver with an even greater challenge, but never prevented him from setting the new world record.