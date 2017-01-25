Mysterious 'Castle' Appears in the Sky Above China

This apparition was witnessed by thousands of people in China's Hunan Province, sparking concerns over its nature. Some assume it's a UFO with aliens or a city from another dimension, while others explain it as an optical illusion called Fata Morgana — a complex form of superior mirage. The phenomenon was even compared to the "Castle in the Sky" movie of renowned Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. However, it's more likely that those are just skyscrapers hidden in the puffs of the polluted air.