The Real Ice-Bucket Challenge: Chinese "Icemen" Freeze Themselves for 2+ Hours

The cold endurance competition was held on the Grand Canyon Glass Bridge in Hunan Province in Central China. The competitors, 58-year-old Chen Kecai and 60-year-old Jin Songhao, are both from China’s nethermost province Heilongjiang.

It is the third time the two were battling it out. The first challenge was won by Jin in 2011, when he dwarfed Dutch "iceman" Wim Hof's world record for the longest ice bath by immersing himself in ice for 120 minutes while Chen lasted for 118 minutes. But this time Chen took the record, managing to remain in his ice bath for 129 minutes, 6 minutes longer than Jin.