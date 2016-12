"It's running over here! It's covered in blood," a man was heard saying in the video.

Photographs showed blood on the boar's snout and mouth as it lay on the ground under the crush of police shields.

It was an adult female, around one meter (three feet) long and weighing around 50 kilograms (110 pounds), local media reported.

It was reportedly been transferred to an animal management center to have its wounds inspected.