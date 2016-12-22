First Snow Covers War-Torn Aleppo

The district reportedly remains one of the last areas of the city to be partially controlled by militants. Syrian Arab Republic flags, however, can still be seen flying on a couple of ruined buildings.

The evacuation is ongoing despite harsh weather conditions. Civilians and militants are reportedly gathering in the area to be evacuated later in the day.

Across the city, in its western part, the first Christmas celebrations since fighting broke out in the city in 2012 began. In an unfortunate incident on Tuesday, a well-attended Christmas tree-lighting ceremony was disrupted by an explosion which luckily did not result in casualties.