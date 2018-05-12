Register
    Donald Trump welcomes Nigel Farage, left, ex-leader of the British UKIP party, to speak at a campaign rally in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016.

    Farage Backs Nobel Peace Prize for Trump, Prompting Twitter Backlash

    © AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
    British politician Nigel Farage is confident that the US president deserves the award for his efforts to resolve the North Korean crisis, if the upcoming summit is successful. His statement comes just a few days after Trump had praised his own role in the North Korean talks.

    Nigel Farage, a member of the right-wing UK Independence Party and MEP, vowed to start a petition to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, The Independent reported.

    The politician, a long-time supporter of the US President, praised Trump's efforts in the resolution of the North Korean crisis and claimed that the award would lose legitimacy if the US president doesn't receive it in case of successful talks.

    "The only reason the North Korea relationship has come to this [stage], is because he was tough," Farage was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

    He also positively lauded Trump's strong leadership skills and said he was going to gather support from other European politicians to put his award-related proposal into practice.

    READ MORE: Trump Says ‘Everyone Thinks' He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize for N Korea Talks

    The idea of starting a petition for Trump to get the prestigious peace prize has sparked active debate in social media.

    Some Internet users believe that the US President deserves the award.

    Many, however, strongly oppose this idea.

    US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that everyone believed he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for his accomplishments in resolving the North Korean crisis, but the award has never been his goal.

    When asked whether he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump told reporters, "Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it."

    The US president added the one and only reward he really wants "is victory for the world."

    Earlier, Trump announced via Twitter that he would be meeting with Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12. White House deputy spokesman Raj Shah told reporters the Asian island state was selected for its security and neutrality.

    Tags:
    Nobel Peace Prize, Nigel Farage, Donald Trump, United States, United Kingdom
