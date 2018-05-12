Farage Backs Nobel Peace Prize for Trump, Prompting Twitter Backlash

British politician Nigel Farage is confident that the US president deserves the award for his efforts to resolve the North Korean crisis, if the upcoming summit is successful. His statement comes just a few days after Trump had praised his own role in the North Korean talks.

Nigel Farage, a member of the right-wing UK Independence Party and MEP, vowed to start a petition to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, The Independent reported.

The politician, a long-time supporter of the US President, praised Trump's efforts in the resolution of the North Korean crisis and claimed that the award would lose legitimacy if the US president doesn't receive it in case of successful talks.

"The only reason the North Korea relationship has come to this [stage], is because he was tough," Farage was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

He also positively lauded Trump's strong leadership skills and said he was going to gather support from other European politicians to put his award-related proposal into practice.

The idea of starting a petition for Trump to get the prestigious peace prize has sparked active debate in social media.

Some Internet users believe that the US President deserves the award.

President Trump has never asked to receive any awards, Nobel Peace prizes, he doesn't even take a salary for being president. Although I think he deserves them all.

I'm glad we elected a man who loves America & it's people.

CC: @realDonaldTrump — ✝️KIM✝️ (@hockeygirl1959) 12 мая 2018 г.

President Trump is responsible for peace talks between NoKo and SoKo, denuclearization of NoKo, bringing hostages home and capture of the Top 5 ISIS leaders and ISIS is almost nonexistent now! He Deserves the Nobel Prize! What exactly did Obama do to earn it? 🤔 — rakelly🇺🇸❤️Trump (@kelly_ramona) 12 мая 2018 г.

Many, however, strongly oppose this idea.

Deadline for nominations is 31st January and given the likelihood that the America/North Korea meeting will fail and @realDonaldTrump will have resigned/impeached before the next deadline, @Nigel_Farage will be wasting his time. #NobelPeacePrize — Sharon Callcutt Richardson (@venetian2000) 12 мая 2018 г.

Jesus wept! That would certainly cheapen the

Noble Prize! — Hard Copy Politics (@politicswatch15) 12 мая 2018 г.

Laughable. — For the enrightenment (@kachelme1) 12 мая 2018 г.

This makes me physically ill. If they give the Nobel Peace Prize to DJT then the prize means nothing any longer. Repugnant. — Joni Marie Lane (@lane_joni) 12 мая 2018 г.

Donald Trump is as deserving of winning the Nobel Peace Prize as I am of winning an Olympic gold medal in figure skating at the age of 62. And never having ice skated. — Amy Bee Best (@Brogyrl) 12 мая 2018 г.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that everyone believed he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for his accomplishments in resolving the North Korean crisis, but the award has never been his goal.

When asked whether he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump told reporters, "Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it."

The US president added the one and only reward he really wants "is victory for the world."

Earlier, Trump announced via Twitter that he would be meeting with Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12. White House deputy spokesman Raj Shah told reporters the Asian island state was selected for its security and neutrality.