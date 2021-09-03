Anti-Vaxxers Protest in London Against Covid Vaccination

Anti-COVID-19 vaccine protesters have gathered in London for a rally.
Earlier this month, protesters from the 'Official Voice' group, who called for the latest rally, attempted first to storm a former BBC building and then ITN headquarters, in another demonstration.
In August it was reported that over 46.8 million people — accounting for 76.7% of the country's adult population — have been fully vaccinated in the UK.
In July, the country had already approved the vaccination of children aged 12 and over but only if there is a high risk to their health or they live with an immunosuppressed person.
