Register
21:14 GMT31 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Scottish Suffragette in Court Over ‘Transphobic Threat’ of Tying Suffragette Ribbon to Tree

    © Wikipedia / Foreign and Commonwealth Office
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1f/1083761715_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_7d013a25ea7587f46748bf6cd0d4e6a8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202108311083761787-scottish-suffragette-in-court-over-transphobic-threat-of-tying-suffragette-ribbon-to-tree/

    The defendant Marion Millar works for a feminist group which has challenged the devolved Scottish National Party government's moves to count transsexuals towards gender parity targets in public institutions.

    A Scottish feminist has appeared in court charged with "transphobic" hate crimes for tying a ribbon in the colours of the suffragette movement to a tree.

    Marion Millar appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday on six charges of allegedly posting offensive content on social media site Twitter, claimed to be of a "homophobic and transphobic nature".

    Police Scotland received six complaints about Millar’s tweet of a photo of a suffragette ribbon tied to a tree. At least one claimed it resembled a noose, and that the feminist symbol was therefore allegedly a threat to a Scottish actor working on a BBC soap opera that is shot near to the site where the ribbon was tied.

    Millar was represented at the trial by Scottish National Party (SNP) Westminster MP Joanna Cherry, an openly-lesbian barrister and who fell out with her party over its policy of granting transgender people access to women-only spaces if they self-identify as women. 

    The QC told the court her client would not enter a plea against any of the charges, which she had only been shown minutes earlier, and requested a date be set for a further hearing.

    "I would like to go ahead to continue without a plea due to three reasons," Cherry said. "The first is practical. Miss Millar only saw the complaint, with charges from the Crown, 10 minutes prior".

    "The second is that the communication charges are not compatible with guidelines, so it's not appropriate to plead with," the barrister argued. "The third is it raised serious questions about Miss Millar's European human rights".

    Millar tweeted her thanks to supporters following the hearing. 

    Political Motives

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Scottish School to Ban Anti-Racist and Class-Conscious Books to 'Decolonise' Lessons
    ​The feminist activist works for the feminist group For Women Scotland, which in January launched a challenge to the devolved government's moves to count men who identify as women as counting towards gender parity on the boards of public bodies. Millar also helps organise the campaign Women Won’t Wheest — a word meaning ‘shut up’ in the Scottish dialect.

    Unlike England’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Scotland’s equivalent — Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain — is a member of the Scottish government and attends meetings of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's cabinet.

    The year SNP, with the support of its allies the the Scottish Green Party passed the new Hate Crime and Public Order Bill which gives police and prosecutors sweeping new powers to clamp down on speech deemed offensive — with specific mention of transgender people.

    In May Craig Murray, a former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, was jailed for eight months for contempt of court for alleged "jigsaw identification" of one of women who accused Sturgeon's predecessor Alex Salmond of sexual assault in the previous lord advocate's failed bid to jail him.

    Other Scottish feminists gathered or tweeted in support of Millar on Tuesday.

    ​The purple, white and green tricolour of the British Women's Social and Political Union, Britain's main campaign for votes for women in the early 20th century, has been flown on government buildings around the country in recent years. Ironically its colours reflect those of the thistle, Scotland's national flower.

    Related:

    UK Hospitals Replace Words 'Breastmilk' and 'Mother' to Ensure Trans Inclusion
    'Likely' Inclusion of New Zealander Trans Weightlifter in Tokyo Olympics Sparks Fury Among Athletes
    Protesters Clash in LA After Allegations of 'Trans' Exposing Male Genitals to Women, Minors in Spa
    Fox in the Henhouse: Prison Guards Protected Trans Paedophile Who Molested Female Inmates
    Tags:
    Scotland, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, transgender, Transgender Rights, transphobia, Hate Crime, barrister
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse