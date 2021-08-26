Several London Supermarkets Shut Down Over Fears of Contaminated Food

Three supermarkets in west London - Tesco Express, Little Waitrose and Sainsbury’s Local in Fulham Palace Road - were placed in lockdown after an incident last night when a man was arrested on suspicion of contaminating food through injections.
People have been warned that food bought in these stores has possibly been contaminated and told to throw it away.
According to the police, officers were called on Wednesday evening after the man, who had previously shouted abuse at people in the street, went into three supermarkets in Fulham and injected processed meat and microwaveable meals with needles. At present it is unknown how many items have been contaminated, or with what.
