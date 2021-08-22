From Love to Hate: Camilla Won't Forgive Meghan Markle for Damage She's Done to Charles - Report

Following a loud slamming of the door in January 2020 and a slap in the face of the crown in the form of a scandalous interview with Oprah this March, the Sussexes in many media reports and in expert assessments inflicted deep wounds on all of their close relatives.

Camilla Parker Bowles will never forgive Meghan Markle for "what she has done to Charles" over what the UK media has called Megxit and the subsequent rift, the Daily Star reported on Saturday, citing an undisclosed source.

According to the report, the British Royal Family's dramatic breakup with Harry and Meghan has tarnished not only the Duke and his father, the Prince of Wales' relationship but also Camilla and Meghan's.

The insider claimed that the rupture produced by Megxit has irreversibly damaged the relations between Harry and Charles, as well as the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex.

"I don’t think the Duchess will ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to the Prince of Wales," a source is quoted in the report as saying.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who met her now-husband about 50 years ago, has been Charles' "rock" over the past few months, according to a source who spoke to the Telegraph earlier this year, as it was "really hard for him."

As for the wives of the royals, the alleged friendship between Meghan and Camilla, who are in similar positions within the monarchy, has piqued the imagination of royal experts, as Camilla has largely been out of the picture in the Sussexes' statements about their family.

This is especially noticeable given that William, Kate, and Charles were all targeted in Meghan's "tell-all" interview with Oprah Winfrey, but the Duchess of Cornwall was one of the few senior royals who was not mentioned.

Britian's Prince Charles, left, reacts with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018.

According to the 2018 reports on royal relations, the two women, Camilla and Meghan, reportedly got along "aces" just months after the Sussexes married, and "they clearly really like each other. There is real warmth and support. Camilla has been very helpful to Meghan," per anonymous sources.

It is quite appropriate to note that Camilla, like Meghan, has endured criticism, particularly since it was revealed that she had been having an affair with Charles since 1986, while he was still married to Diana. Although Megan herself presumably did not beat Harry off anyone.

According to the report, Camilla has taken Meghan Markle to private lunches and given her guidance on how to deal with the pressures of being a royal, having had such a rocky start herself.

Back in those days, sources reportedly told the media that Camilla "doesn’t want to see anyone struggling, and she is fond of Meghan."

On March 8, Harry said in an interview with Oprah many months after coming to LA that his family had "literally cut me off" financially and that he had been "let down" by Charles. However, while the heir apparent to the throne would not comment on Harry's statement, Clarence House documents reportedly showed that Charles supported both his sons and their wives to the tune of 4.5 million pounds (about $6.1 million) for the year from April 2020.

Camilla herself had to wait a long time for public approval after her romance with Charles became a point of contention in his divorce from Princess Diana. Camilla was eventually embraced by the British public, the press, and royal courtiers by the time she and Charles married in 2005, 13 years after his divorce and eight years after Diana's death.

Over the years, she has risen through the ranks of the royal family and maintains a tight relationship with the press.