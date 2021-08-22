Register
04:09 GMT22 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, right, stands with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018.

    From Love to Hate: Camilla Won't Forgive Meghan Markle for Damage She's Done to Charles - Report

    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083682092_0:3:3218:1813_1200x675_80_0_0_3c424b51c26ed0ca024151ce2a0dab39.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202108221083681642-from-love-to-hate-camilla-wont-forgive-meghan-markle-for-damage-shes-done-to-charles---report/

    Following a loud slamming of the door in January 2020 and a slap in the face of the crown in the form of a scandalous interview with Oprah this March, the Sussexes in many media reports and in expert assessments inflicted deep wounds on all of their close relatives.

    Camilla Parker Bowles will never forgive Meghan Markle for "what she has done to Charles" over what the UK media has called Megxit and the subsequent rift, the Daily Star reported on Saturday, citing an undisclosed source.

    According to the report, the British Royal Family's dramatic breakup with Harry and Meghan has tarnished not only the Duke and his father, the Prince of Wales' relationship but also Camilla and Meghan's.

    The insider claimed that the rupture produced by Megxit has irreversibly damaged the relations between Harry and Charles, as well as the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex.

    "I don’t think the Duchess will ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to the Prince of Wales," a source is quoted in the report as saying.

    The Duchess of Cornwall, who met her now-husband about 50 years ago, has been Charles' "rock" over the past few months, according to a source who spoke to the Telegraph earlier this year, as it was "really hard for him."

    As for the wives of the royals, the alleged friendship between Meghan and Camilla, who are in similar positions within the monarchy, has piqued the imagination of royal experts, as Camilla has largely been out of the picture in the Sussexes' statements about their family.

    This is especially noticeable given that William, Kate, and Charles were all targeted in Meghan's "tell-all" interview with Oprah Winfrey, but the Duchess of Cornwall was one of the few senior royals who was not mentioned.

    Britian's Prince Charles, left, reacts with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    Britian's Prince Charles, left, reacts with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018.

    According to the 2018 reports on royal relations, the two women, Camilla and Meghan, reportedly got along "aces" just months after the Sussexes married, and "they clearly really like each other. There is real warmth and support. Camilla has been very helpful to Meghan," per anonymous sources.

    It is quite appropriate to note that Camilla, like Meghan, has endured criticism, particularly since it was revealed that she had been having an affair with Charles since 1986, while he was still married to Diana. Although Megan herself presumably did not beat Harry off anyone.

    According to the report, Camilla has taken Meghan Markle to private lunches and given her guidance on how to deal with the pressures of being a royal, having had such a rocky start herself.

    Back in those days, sources reportedly told the media that Camilla "doesn’t want to see anyone struggling, and she is fond of Meghan."

    On March 8, Harry said in an interview with Oprah many months after coming to LA that his family had "literally cut me off" financially and that he had been "let down" by Charles. However, while the heir apparent to the throne would not comment on Harry's statement, Clarence House documents reportedly showed that Charles supported both his sons and their wives to the tune of 4.5 million pounds (about $6.1 million) for the year from April 2020.

    Camilla herself had to wait a long time for public approval after her romance with Charles became a point of contention in his divorce from Princess Diana. Camilla was eventually embraced by the British public, the press, and royal courtiers by the time she and Charles married in 2005, 13 years after his divorce and eight years after Diana's death.

    Over the years, she has risen through the ranks of the royal family and maintains a tight relationship with the press.

    Related:

    This is What Royals Told Meghan Markle on Her 40th Birthday
    Piers Morgan Seems Pretty Cool About His Meghan Markle Rant Breaking Ofcom’s Complaint Record
    'A Great Story to Tell': Meghan Markle May Follow Prince Harry in Penning Her Own Tell-All Memoir
    'Speechless' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Trolled Over 'Word Salad' Afghanistan Statement
    Meghan Markle 'Desperately Wanted to be Special Guest' at Obama's Birthday Party, Royal Author Says
    Tags:
    UK, royals, royal rift, royal feud, royal family, royal couple, Camilla Parker Bowels, Meghan Markle, Sussex, Duchess of Sussex
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse