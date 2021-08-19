Register
11:51 GMT19 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protesters demonstrate against the ruling that Geronimo, an Alpaca believed to be carrying TB, has to be euthanised, in London, Britain, 9 August 2021

    Geronimo Will Die: UK Woman Loses Last Court Bid to Save Her Alpaca

    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083658223_0:192:3051:1908_1200x675_80_0_0_d8a552e342a6d3419da29b947daae83b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202108191083658353-geronimo-will-die-uk-woman-loses-last-court-bid-to-save-her-alpaca/

    The UK’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has ordered the destruction of the alpaca after it tested positive for bovine tuberculosis twice. But Geronimo’s owner from South Gloucestershire believes the testing was flawed.

    Geronimo the Alpaca is to be executed on Thursday afternoon or later after a High Court in London dismissed an urgent application from its owner Helen Macdonald to spare her fluffy companion.

    The silky black animal arrived to Macdonald’s Wickwar farm in South Gloucestershire from New Zealand but has been in isolation since 2017 after it tested positive for bovine tuberculosis. According to the UK’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) department, the disease is believed to be “one of the greatest animal health threats”.

    Geronimo’s second test for the tricky infectious disease also came back positive and the Defra ordered the execution of the eight-year-old animal.  

    Macdonald believes that her beloved pet with sad dark eyes is perfectly healthy and it is the testing regime that's flawed. Her legal team insists that the publicity around the case revealed nine other instances when culled animals who'd tested positive for the disease using the same Enferplex testing regime, showed no signs of bovine tuberculosis during post-mortem examination.

    Macdonald has been refused a permission to have the animal tested a third time.

    In early August, she lost the final appeal to save her animal from slaughter. The urgent application considered by The Honourable Mrs. Justice Mary Stacey at the High Court in London on Wednesday was asking to buy the animal some time before the death sentence as the farmer’s lawyers were seeking more evidence from Defra.

    However, the court decided that there was “no prospect” of the alpaca’s owner to reopen a previous ruling, effectively sentencing the animal to his doom.

    Macdonald’s legal representatives from Olephant Solicitors said they were “deeply disappointed” by the Wednesday outcome:

    “Mrs Justice Stacey did not grant the injunction we were seeking, the result of which is that the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) can enforce the warrant to execute Geronimo at any time after 4.30pm on Thursday, 19 August 2021.”

    “Further, the judge did not order the disclosure we had sought regarding nine other camelids that had previously tested positive for bovine TB after multiple priming yet showed no signs of bovine TB post-mortem,” the firm added.

    Protesters demonstrate against the ruling that Geronimo, an Alpaca believed to be carrying TB, has to be euthanised, in London, Britain, August 9, 2021
    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    Protesters demonstrate against the ruling that Geronimo, an Alpaca believed to be carrying TB, has to be euthanised, in London, Britain, August 9, 2021

    According to lawyers, they were “surprised and concerned” by the justice’s approach to take Defra’s statements about full compliance with the court’s requests for all the relevant information at face value in light of recent revelations about nine camelids supposedly stricken with TB.

    However, the government has maintained that they had looked “very carefully” on the testing results and all the options for Geronimo.

    A Defra spokesperson said on Wednesday that they were “sympathetic to Ms Macdonald’s situation, just as we are with everyone with animals affected by this terrible disease.”

    “While nobody wants to cull infected animals, we need to do everything we can to tackle this disease to stop it spreading and to protect the livelihoods of those affected,” Defra said.

    According to Defra’s executive agency the Animal and Plant Health Agency (Apha), Macdonald would have an opportunity to arrange Geronimo’s death herself.

    ​The saddened farmer said she will not planning to break the law to protect the alpaca but warned that that Geronimo’s death would be watched over by the world thanks to a camera overlooking his pen that has also been carefully guarded by campaigners calling themselves “alpaca angels”.

    Earlier in the month protesters marched through Westminster to protest the animal’s death. Over 130,000 people have signed a petition calling on the prime minister to prevent the execution.

    Protesters demonstrate against the ruling that Geronimo, an Alpaca believed to be carrying TB, has to be euthanised, in London, Britain, August 9, 2021
    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    Protesters demonstrate against the ruling that Geronimo, an Alpaca believed to be carrying TB, has to be euthanised, in London, Britain, August 9, 2021
    Tags:
    United Kingdom, alpaca, slaughter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse