Register
12:42 GMT03 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's then Prime Minister Gordon Brown visits Sheffield Forgemasters in May 2010.

    What Does Sheffield Forgemasters Make and Why is the UK Ministry of Defence Buying It?

    © AP Photo / Jeff J Mitchell
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/03/1083515790_0:138:3000:1825_1200x675_80_0_0_23549fe4fc87592cea8389cce4ee624d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202108031083516084-what-does-sheffield-forgemasters-make-and-why-is-the-uk-ministry-of-defence-buying-it/

    In May 2010, shortly before losing a General Election, the then Prime Minister Gordon Brown visited Sheffield Forgemasters. Eleven years later the company is back in the news after a very unusual takeover.

    The Ministry of Defence is expected to formally take control of Sheffield Forgemasters later this month, guaranteeing the supply of specialist steel for the Royal Navy’s fleet of nuclear submarines.

    The deal will be completed on 19 August if the former chief executive, Graham Honeyman, and other shareholders agree to sell their stock to the MoD.

    The firm’s 600 employees, represented by a trust, also have to agree to the deal but seeing as the alternative is unemployment it seems like that will be a formality.

    ​So what is Sheffield Forgemasters and why is it so important?

    The company can trace its origins back to the 1750s when, at the start of the Industrial Revolution, Sheffield in Yorkshire was beginning to become an important centre for the steel and iron business.

    In 1983 the River Don steelworks merged with another Sheffield firm, Firth Brown Steels, to create Sheffield Forgemasters.

    In the 1990s it began to specialise in making parts for the Royal Navy, and especially for its fleet of nuclear submarines.

    HMS Ambush
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / HMS Ambush
    HMS Ambush

    Among the items they manufacture are torpedo tubes, steering shafts, missile compartments and components for the nuclear island, which protects the submarine's reactor core.

    In 2010, soon after David Cameron became Prime Minister and declared a campaign of austerity, he refused to honour an £80 million loan which his predecessor, Gordon Brown, had agreed to give Sheffield Forgemasters.

    But the firm has soldiered on, largely due to loan guarantees from its big defence industry customers - BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and Babcock.

    It laid off 95 workers last year when the Navy’s Dreadnought nuclear submarine programme came to an end.

    But the Conservative Party - who have been opponents of nationalisation for so long - have shifted under Boris Johnson, who sees limits to globalisation and believes Britain needs to manufacture certain key products in this country.

    ​For the Royal Navy, the idea of importing steel for its submarines from China, South Korea or elsewhere was horrendous and the US steel industry is running at full capacity for the US Navy.

    So the MoD has spent £2.6 million acquiring Sheffield Forgemasters and says it will invest up to £400 million over the next 10 years on new equipment at the factory.

    The British steel industry has struggled to compete against cheap Chinese steel imports in recent years and numerous steelworks have closed or been sold to foreign buyers.

    The company’s chief executive, David Bond, said: “Sheffield Forgemasters and its shareholders are not able to fund an investment of this size and so this acquisition marks the culmination of a process, started two years ago, that enables us to be a reliable and secure supplier to defence for the long-term.”
    Tags:
    Sheffield, Steel Industry, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse