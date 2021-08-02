Starlink Reportedly Plans to Build Satellite Ground Station on Isle of Man, Cover UK With Internet

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk plans to build a satellite station on the Isle of Man to provide "blanket coverage" across the UK, particularly in rural areas in the north of the country, according to The Telegraph.
Musk's Starlink system is in the final stages of obtaining permission to build a station on the island, according to the newspaper. The company has already received permission to use certain frequency bands and install equipment on the island.
The Isle of Man authorities independently issue licenses for radio frequencies, not all operating bands are reserved there, and Starlink can take advantage of this, according to reports.
Earlier, Starlink in test mode launched a subscription to satellite Internet at speeds up to 150 Mbps in Britain.
