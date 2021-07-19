Much Ado About Nothing as UK PM Johnson Gets Cleared of Covid-19

Johnson, who suffered from coronavirus in 2020 and got vaccinated in 2021, has tested negative for Covid-19, his spokesperson said on Monday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been identified as a close contact of Health Minister Sajid Javid, who tested positive, and is self-isolating now at his country residence.

According to Downing Street, Johnson was pinged by the NHS Test and Trace app, informing him he was at risk. On Monday the PM's spokesman said that Johnson had no plans to change the sensitivity of the Covid-19 app, following more than half a million alerts issued just in the first week of July.

The self-isolation requirement will be scrapped for under 18s and fully-vaccinated adults who come into contact with positive people on 16 August.

Downing Street has now ruled out bringing forward the date, despite businesses suffering from staff shortages due to thousands getting pinged and asked to self-isolate.

Johnson's spokesperson added that the PM he was informed about the risk while at Chequers this weekend, having said before that Johnson travelled to Chequers "at the start of the weekend, but I don't have the exact time".