Register
14:10 GMT11 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Prince Charles, right, and Prince Edward follow the procession during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

    Battle for 'Edinburgh': Prince Charles Reportedly Unwilling to Give Edward Dad's Promised Title

    © AP Photo / Chris Jackson
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0b/1083360842_0:0:3092:1740_1200x675_80_0_0_4a961fa8420fb4fbb8b7df3e8a86d591.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107111083360932-battle-for-edinburgh-prince-charles-reportedly-unwilling-to-give-edward-dads-promised-title/

    Prince Edward, the Queen and Prince Philip’s youngest son, was granted the earldom of Wessex on his wedding day in 1999. It was believed that he would eventually become duke of Edinburgh upon the death of both of his parents and Prince Charles’ accession to the throne.

    Prince Charles, who assumed his father’s duke of Edinburgh title upon Prince Philip’s death in April, is not particularly interested in handing the dukedom down to his youngest brother Prince Edward, despite both his parents promising the title to him, according to The Sunday Times.

    The title, that was granted to Philip by his father-in-law King George VI in 1947, was automatically passed to the Queen's eldest son Charles in line with royal tradition set out in the Letters Patent. When Charles ascends to the throne following his mother's death, the title will merge with the Crown and it will be up to the monarch to decide who receives it.

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Sunday service at Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor Great Park, following Prince Philip's death

    Back in 1999, when Prince Edward tied the knot with Sophie Rhys-Jones, he was named the earl of Wessex rather than “duke” like his older brothers – apparently in expectation that his dad’s title would one day be given to him.

    The Queen and duke of Edinburgh announced back then that they have agreed that Edward “should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course, when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown.”

    Edward, 57, admitted himself last month that his father was very keen on passing him the title, even though “theoretically” it should have been promised to Prince Andrew. However, he already conferred the dukedom in 1986 upon his marriage to Sarah Ferguson so Prince Philip made the “stunning” offer of the title to the soon-to-be married Edward and Sophie back in 1999.

    “We sat there slightly stunned,” Edward’s wife Sophie told The Daily Telegraph in June. “He literally came straight in and said, ‘Right. I’d like it very much if you would consider that’.”

    Edward said that he found the idea “lovely."

    However, sources now tell The Sunday Times that Prince Charles, who is not exactly Britain’s favourite royal, is reluctant to promise the title to his brother:

    “The prince is the duke of Edinburgh as it stands, and it is up to him what happens to the title. It will not go to Edward,” one insider reportedly close to Prince Charles said.

    Another added: “Edinburgh won’t go to them [the Wessexes] as far as the prince is concerned.”

    Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the report, while a spokesman for Prince Charles’ Clarence House said that they were not willing to speculate on the topics related to the accession: “no final decisions have been made."

    Prince Edward has seen his popularity rise following his father’s death – previously out of the limelight, he has recently given a series of interviews about Prince Philip’s legacy and the development of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, and was even the first royal to publicly comment on the Megxit scandal.  

    In an interview with the BBC last month, the earl of Wessex admitted, however, that he was not sure whether he will ever receive the duke of Edinburgh title his father was so passionate about:

    “It was fine in theory, ages ago when it was sort of a pipe dream of my father’s... and of course it will depend on whether or not the Prince of Wales, when he becomes king, whether he’ll do that, so we’ll wait and see. So yes, it will be quite a challenge taking that on,” Edward candidly said.

    Nothing is certain yet and Prince Charles may eventually decide to pass the title onto his younger sibling or any other royal relative when he becomes king. Moreover, he could simply leave it in abeyance for the time being, as there's not much rush when it comes to royal titles, as history shows.  

    Tags:
    Prince Philip, Queen, Prince Edward, Prince Charles, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse