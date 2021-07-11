Register
04:59 GMT11 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo dated Wednesday, July 19, 2017, an entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London.

    BBC Faced With Nearly 500,000 Complaints in a Year Over 'Perceived Bias' Concerns, Most Ever

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    2160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0b/1083358797_0:0:2861:1609_1200x675_80_0_0_82072ce36bb94d94c878dc3c4dc0d789.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107111083358737-bbc-faced-with-nearly-500000-complaints-in-a-year-over-perceived-bias-concerns-most-ever/

    The total for the year 2019/20 was 368,377, which BBC management reportedly said back then was exceptionally high due to complaints about the 2019 general election in the UK and the first time it had exceeded 300,000 since records began.

    In just the last 12 months, the BBC has received nearly 500,000 viewer complaints about "perceived bias."

    According to the broadcaster's own annual report released this week, it received 462,255 complaints from 2020 to 2021, an increase of 93,878 from the previous year. Public anger over perceived bias has been driving up the numbers, which are up from 218,253 in 2018/19.

    "The volume of complaints to the BBC remains a concern. This financial year has seen another sharp increase in the number of complaints received," said Ian Hargreaves, chair of the BBC's Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee, quoted in the report. "The committee has explored the reasons behind this increase in volume year-on-year and asked the executive to review the operational handling of complaints."

    The figures and the consequences were echoed by the UK watchdog Ofcom, which announced on Friday that it had received a record number of complaints in the previous year: 142,660, up from 35,545 the year before.

    “Our research shows too many people perceive the BBC to be shaped by a particular perspective. This is not simply about the politics of Left and Right. We recognise that many feel the BBC does not get the world from their point of view," the BBC annual report stated.

    According to the Telegraph's analysis of the data provided in the report, BBC host Emily Maitlis' monologue on Newsnight on then-chief advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings in May 2020 topped the tally of complaints.

    During a talk concerning Cummings' trip from London to Durham during the UK's first national lockdown, Maitlis said that Boris Johnson's former adviser "broke the rules," adding that the whole country "can see that, and it's shocked the Government can't."

    After receiving 23,674 complaints, broadcasting watchdog Ofcom reportedly advised the BBC that hosts should not "inadvertently give the impression of setting out personal opinions."

    BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty, along with co-host Charlie Stayt, received 6,498 complaints earlier this year when the two appeared to criticize Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick over the size of the Union flag in his office. Moreover, after liking social media posts in favor of her on-air statements, Munchetty was forced to apologize.

    ​Apart from that, Andrew Marr's interview with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which got 1,712 complaints, was also besieged by claims of prejudice.

    According to the BBC, organized web campaigns can result in significant amounts of complaints. People were also encouraged to report their negative views because the broadcaster's complaints mechanism was easily accessible online, The Telegraph suggested.

    Piers Morgan arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif
    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    Piers Morgan Seems Pretty Cool About His Meghan Markle Rant Breaking Ofcom’s Complaint Record
    According to Ofcom's statement on the annual report, the "vast majority" of the record-breaking number was about "content that audiences found offensive." Ofcom stated that receiving such a significant volume of complaints about specific broadcasts is "unusual," and the watchdog noted that there was an "increase in the number of complaints specifically about potentially racially offensive broadcast content."

    Ofcom's complaints list was dominated by the UK channel ITV, with TV host Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain topping the list, receiving such a dubious honor by voicing his reservations about assertions made by the Duchess of Sussex in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in early March and afterwards.

    Related:

    BBC to Review Editorial Policies in the Wake of Princess Diana Interview Revelations
    BBC Reporter Comes Under Fire for 2014 Tweet That ‘Hitler Was Right’
    UK Police Charged Man Over Abusive Behaviour Towards BBC Journalist at Covid Protest
    'It is Blatant Racism': BBC Blasted For Barring White People From Applying for Trainee Position
    'Shots Fired': BBC Journo Reveals What Happened When British Destroyer Violated Russian Border
    ‘Who’s Lying: The MoD, the BBC or the Embassy?’: Moscow Raps UK Over HMS Defender Incident Confusion
    Tags:
    Ofcom, propaganda, media bias, media bias, antibias, biased, bias, complaints, complaint, BBC News, BBC Bias, BBC, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse