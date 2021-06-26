Demonstrators Take to London Streets to Protest Post-Pandemic Austerity Plans

Watch a live broadcast from London, UK where demonstrators have gathered on Saturday, 26 June to protest against austerity measures being considered by the government amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Organised by the People's Assembly, the protestors are demanding a "new normal" after the pandemic.
Also on Saturday, other groups, including pro-Palestinian demonstrators, Extinction Rebellion activists, and people opposing the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill are expected to protest in the capital.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
