Register
16:45 GMT20 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Treasury Flies Kite for Pensions Freeze in Clash With Big-Bucks BoJo

    © REUTERS / BERESFORD HODGE
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083194018_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_28e4465da9ce860de00250b0fc9a8096.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106201083194126-uk-treasury-flies-kite-for-pensions-freeze-in-clash-with-big-bucks-bojo/

    PM Boris Johnson's big-spending post-Brexit plans include building a new royal yacht, state aid to keep care home residents burning through their families inheritance and and ambitious global Green agenda.

    Britain's finance minister is reportedly mulling a freeze on state pension rises as the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic bite.

    The Sunday Times quoted un-named Treasury officials as saying Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak was considering a one-year suspension of the so-called 'triple lock' guarantee on state pension values — potentially putting him at odds with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    That contradicted Sunak's comments on Thursday that he would keep the triple lock, even after he ejected a £14-billion schools catch-up plan to make up for lost classroom time during the COVID-19 lockdown.

    Johnson remains “committed to the triple lock”, a government spokesperson also insisted.

    Introduced in 2010, the triple lock policy guarantees that state pension payments will rise every year in line with either average earnings, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation or by 2.5 per cent, whichever is highest. Yearly CPI is currently running at 2.1 per cent, up sharply from the 1.6 per cent in the twelve months up to April this year.

    But treasury source suggested the commitment could be "fudged" by stretching out the period for the formula, or by taking the effect of the pandemic furlough for millions of workers into account when calculating mean income.

    Sources said the PM and Chancellor were also set for a clash over other big-budget schemes and policy promises, with the Sunday Times reporting “growing consternation that Boris Johnson keeps announcing plans costing billions of pounds when there is no means to pay for them”.

    Britain's Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson gestures during the first party hustings at the ICC in Birmingham, England, Saturday June 22, 2019
    © AP Photo / Rui Vieira
    Senior Tory Members Urge PM Johnson to Change Policy or Risk Losing Seats in the South, Report Says
    Johnson wants to set a cap of £50,000 on the amount the elderly have to pay for social care in their final years — a policy popular among millions of families who fear seeing their inheritance wiped out by expensive care home fees.

    He also wants to splash out £200 million on a replacement for the Royal Yacht Britannia to "represent and promote the best of British" on its voyages around the world.

    The sources claimed the yacht plan was "a complete and utter sh**show" after Sunak refused to fund it, meaning the cost will have to be taken from the existing Ministry of Defence, Cabinet Office and Department of International Trade budgets.

    And the the PM is expected to announce a raft of costly environmental measures at November's COP-26 summit in Scotland — including a green "Marshall Plan" for the wealthy G7 nations to "help" developing nations meet carbon dioxide emission targets, which the treasury was not told about.

    Insiders claimed Johnson removed Sunak's predecessor Sajid Javid because he was unwilling to budget for big post-Brexit spending.

    Related:

    UK Will Hike Corporation Tax From 19% to 25% From 2023 as Unveiled by Sunak's Budget
    Rishi Sunak's 2021 UK Budget Enjoys Voter Approval, Polls Say
    Sunak's Budget Fails to Address UK's ‘Largest Economic Contraction in 300 Years’, Economist Explains
    Tags:
    Brexit, Sajid Javid, pensions, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse